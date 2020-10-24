MEK’s Anti-Regime Actions to Mark Maryam Rajavi Anniversary

The MEK Resistance Units, the internal network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), have celebrated the anniversary of Resistance leader Maryam Rajavi’s election with vast activities aimed at showing continued and widespread support for her.

In cities like Amol, Arak, Bandar Abbas, Behbahan, Babol, Eslamshahr, Esfarāyen, Hamadan, Isfahan, Jiroft, Khorramshahr, Kerman, Karaj, Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Lahijan, Masjed Soleyman, Mashhad, Rasht, Shiraz, Sari, Shahriar, Saveh, Tehran, Urmia, and Zahedan, the Resistance Units put up signs and graffiti supporting Rajavi’s struggle for freedom, justice, and gender equality in Iran.

Their slogans included:

“Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

“A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi”

“Maryam Rajavi is the symbol of a free Iran”

“Maryam Rajavi is the voice of justice and freedom”

“Maryam Rajavi is a symbol of Iranian women’s freedom”

“With Maryam Rajavi the voice for freedom will never be silenced”

“Maryam Rajavi is the Iranian people’s hope for a prosperous tomorrow.”

“Down with the tyrant, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”

They also attacked the suppressive centers of the regime, including Basij bases in Andimeshk, Gonabad, Isfahan, and Mashhad, because the Basij – a branch of the terrorist designated Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) – are the most reviled suppressive force in Iran.

Notably, all of this brave anti-regime action was completed under a massively intensified security presence, created because the regime fears small acts of resistance growing into widespread rebellion. The mullahs have been openly humiliating and psychologically torturing people in the streets in order to suppress the general population, so this shows just how angry the people are.

“Iran will be free” – #PMOI/#MEK Resistance Units expanding their activities

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the election of @Maryam_Rajavi as President of the Resistance a number of brave Iranian women congratulated.#IStandWithMaryamRajavi pic.twitter.com/p6agtkFuUP — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) October 22, 2018

Rajavi was elected as President of the Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) during its plenary session on October 22, 1993. Since then, she has led a global movement to increase support for the Iranian Resistance, NCRI and (PMOI / MEK Iran), and convince national governments to withdraw support for the Iranian regime because of its terrorism, human rights abuses, and interference in the Middle East.

Many prominent politicians, intelligence chiefs, and dignitaries from around the world now support the (PMOI / MEK Iran), which helped get the group transferred to Albania in 2016, away from the most vicious attacks by the mullahs and their proxies in Iraq.

Oct 22, 1993, is the day @Maryam_Rajavi was elected as the President-elect for the transitional gov't after the Iranian regime’s overthrow. Commemorating the anniversary of Mrs. Rajavi's election, brave resistance units are posting her photos across Iranhttps://t.co/MeZu913nIO pic.twitter.com/JGCVfAfLwz — Donya Jam (@FreeeIran) October 20, 2018

Regime officials have taken incredible measures, from bombings to executions to kidnapping relatives to propaganda, in order to stop the Iranian Resistance, NCRI and (PMOI / MEK Iran), and stop Iranians from joining them but this has not been possible. Goodwill eventually triumphs over evil.

