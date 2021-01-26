State-Run Media Warns of Iran’s Regime Main Opposition Group, the MEK

Because the Iranian regime cannot agree about its foreign policy, the state-run media has noticed how important the role of the Iranian opposition.

Role of the Iranian opposition

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) are in mobilizing both Iranians and the international community not to support the regime.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) has played a crucial role in exposing the regime’s concealed nuclear program and the mullahs’ desire for the regime to be armed with nuclear weapons.

The regime has for one decade at least kept its nuclear build-up secret until the (PMOI / MEK Iran) finally revealed the presence of the Natanz uranium enrichment site and the Arak heavy water facility.

Further revelations showed how the clandestine nuclear weapons development had advanced, and it was this that brought about inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Natanz Uranium enrichment site

Over 30 years, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) had many times revealed the position of secret sites, projects, procurements, and key figures who have been actively involved in the regime’s nuclear program.

Global powers have up to now far preferred to know nothing about these nuclear developments but now they are coming to realize what a threat to the world Iran could be.

This is all because of the (PMOI / MEK Iran)’s persistence to keep up-to-date with the regime’s secretive activities.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) has never supported Iran in constructing weapons of mass destruction. And by continually putting pressure on the international community by alerting it to the secret nuclear weapons build-up that the regime is aspiring towards this has kept the regime’s activities in check.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

It was way back in 2015 when global leaders signed a nuclear deal with the regime known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Unfortunately, the regime has had constant financial backing so it has always had the people’s cash to use for researching and developing nuclear weapons.

It was because of a book published by the (PMOI / MEK Iran) in 2017 called ‘Iran’s Nuclear Core,” which exposed the regime’s nuclear activities that led to sanctions by international banks and oil agreements.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran)’s Resistance Units have also gained substantial support amongst the grassroots in Iran that it now has enough support to bring about a much-needed regime change.

The regime’s terrorist mandates

The Iranian Resistance has also shown how the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its Quds Force have been the main implementers of terrorism in the Middle East with Qassem Soleimani being responsible for implementing the regime’s terrorist mandates.

The regime is fully aware that the (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been a threat by the way it supported the Iranian diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, to organize the planting of a bomb at the opposition’s rally in Paris. Assadi and his accomplices were fortunately arrested, and the bomb plot was thwarted. Soon the result of the trial will be revealed.

Despite the ongoing demonization campaign against the Iranian Resistance as a whole it has held its head high and intends to overthrow the medieval regime and replace it with one which supports universal suffrage, peace, and democracy.

The abridged version of an article written by Mahmoud Hakamian for the NCRI.

