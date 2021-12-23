Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 491,400

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 491,400 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 23.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Thursday, December 23, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has surpassed 491,400. In Tehran death toll has reached 115,020, Isfahan 33,870, West Azerbaijan 18,518, Fars 18,520, Gilan 17,065, Lorestan 16,290, Qom 13,245, Central Province 8,948, and Qazvin 5,734.

Omicron is spreading rapidly

Bonab Health Network Manager: Omicron is spreading rapidly. Anyone catching a cold means contracting Omicrons and should be treated immediately. (Mehr news agency, December 23, 2021)

The rapid spread of Omicron

Hormozgan Medical University: Due to the rapid spread of Omicron, we will quickly have an outbreak in the country and face a new challenge. (Mehr, December 23, 2021)

Mashhad UNIVERSITY

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: During the last five days, there was an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Khorasan Razavi Province. (Mehr, December 23, 2021)

Regulating in-person training is not logical

“While the Omicron variant has emerged in Iran and will be taking the lives of many, regulating in-person training is not logical. (State-run newspaper, Aftab-e Yazd, December 23, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): COVID19 fatalities in #Iran has surpassed 491,400, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on most conservative estimates. My condolences to Iranians, especially the victims’ families. I pray for the recovery of those infected.

