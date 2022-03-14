Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 522,900

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 522,900 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of March 14.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization announced on March 14, 2022, that the Coronavirus deaths in 547 cities have exceeded 522,900. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 123,075, Khorasan Razavi 41,745, Isfahan 36,460, Khuzestan 31,450, Fars 20,125, West Azerbaijan 19,728, Mazandaran 18,630, East Azerbaijan 18,128, Lorestan 17,000, Alborz 15,283, Kerman 14,322, Sistan and Baluchestan 14,290, Golestan 11,175, Kermanshah 9,774, Hamedan 9,723, Central Province 9,468, Kurdistan 8,517, Ardabil 6,721, Bushehr 5,814, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 4,050.

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): We are still concerned about Omicron, and the infections still exist.

Hamid Souri, head of the National Epidemiology Organization: The sixth COVID-19 outbreak is not over yet and will be followed by the seventh outbreak. (State-run media outlet, Shafaghna, March 14, 2022)

The current COVID-19 status in Kerman: Out of 23 cities in the Province, 15 are red, five are orange, and three are yellow. (State Radio and TV news agency, March 14, 2022)

West Azerbaijan Medical University: There are currently 421 COVID-19 patients in the Province, 151 in ICU, and 35 connected to ventilators. (State Radio and TV news agency, March 13, 2022)

Isfahan and Kashan Medical Universities: Currently, 603 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 125 in ‌ICU, and 16 patients died during the past 24 hours. (State Radio and TV news agency, March 14,

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 522,900 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

