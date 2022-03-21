Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 524,900

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 524,900 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of March 20.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization announced on Sunday, March 20, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 524,900. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 123,575, Khorasan Razavi 41,865, Isfahan 36,580, Khuzestan 31,560, Fars 20,225, West Azerbaijan 19,828, Mazandaran 18,680, East Azerbaijan 18,228, Gilan 17,955, Lorestan 17,040, Alborz 15,363, Kerman 14,392, Sistan and Baluchestan 14,350, Qom 13,935, Golestan 11,225, Hamedan 9,783, Central Province 9,493, Hormozgan 8,665, Yazd 8,623, Kurdistan 8,547, Ardabil 6,761, North Khorasan 6,753, Qazvin 6,298, Bushehr 5,854, Zanjan 5,030, Ilam 4,993, and South Khorasan 4,736.

Alireza Zali, head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran: Removing some Coronavirus restrictions should not lead to simplification; Coronavirus is still lurking and is spreading in some cities. (Fars news agency, March 19, 2022)

In recent weeks, deaths and hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Tehran, Lorestan, Golestan, and Hamedan have been higher than the national average. (Tasnim news agency, March 20, 2022)

Deputy Governor of Fars: Do not normalize the situation in any way. The COVID-19 danger is still lurking. Out of 426 COVID-19 patients, 74 are in the ICU. (ISNA news agency, March 20, 2022)

In West Azerbaijan, there are currently 292 COVID-19 patients, 120 in ICU, and 32 are using ventilators. (State Radio and TV news agency, March 19, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 524,900 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

