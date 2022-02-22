Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Across the Country Is More Than 510,200

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 510,200 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of February 21.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Monday, February 21, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities across Iran are more than 510,200. The number of victims in Tehran has passed 119,405, Khorasan Razavi 40,965, Isfahan 35,460, Khuzestan 30,765, Fars 19,540, West Azerbaijan 19,198, East Azerbaijan 17,638, Alborz 14,823, Kerman 13,842, Golestan 11,045, Kermanshah 9,559, Hormozgan 8,505, Ardabil 6,525, Ilam 4,863, and South Khorasan 4,551.

While the COV ID-19 deaths have been rising due to the clerical regime’s criminal policies and practices, the health minister wrote a letter to the director-general of customs demanding the return of 820,000 doses of donated vaccines from Poland. According to Mehr news agency, in explaining the reason for the return of the vaccines, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said today, “Despite the initial paperwork, the 820,000 doses of vaccine originated from the United States.”

The state-run daily, Etemad: “More than 130,000 people have died due to COVID-19, but the actual number is more than 300,000”

The regime’s Health Ministry: 820,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by Poland were returned because they originated from the United States. (Mehr news agency, February 21, 2022)

Secretary of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Coronavirus death toll is expected to rise in the next one or two weeks. (Mehr, February 21, 2022)

Alireza Zali, head of the NCCT in Tehran: The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tehran has reached 4,300, of which 1,500 are in the ICU. (Mehr, February 21, 2022)

Isfahan and Kashan Medical Universities: 1,434 Coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 222 are in ICU, and 30 died in the past 24 hours.

Zahedan Medical University: On February 20, 2022, the number of COVID-19 deaths for the past 30 days has increased by almost %126 compared to the previous month.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

