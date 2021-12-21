Iran: Coronavirus Has Taken the Lives of at Least 490,400

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 490,400 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 20.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Monday, December 20, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has surpassed 490,400. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 114,820, Khorasan Razavi 39,665, Isfahan 33,775, Khuzestan 29,675, East Azerbaijan 16,903, Alborz 14,363, Kerman 13,177, Hamedan 9,098, and Ilam 4,698.

Omicron has spread in the country a long time ago

Mohammad-Reza Mahboubfar, a member of the Scientific Association of Health Education, told Setareh-Sobh daily, “Omicron has spread in the country a long time ago and, of course, today it can change the COVID-19 status in cities back to orange and red.” People should not be misled; even with the injection of the third dose of vaccine, the health protocols should still be observed… Today, many Chinese vaccines are stored at customs and excise without any customers, and domestic vaccines are also left without any demand. The vaccines are stored in warehouses and will gradually expire over time.

Omicron has emerged the country

Member of the regime’s parliamentary Health Commission: Omicron has emerged the country, and bad news is heard (in this regard). People’s lives should not be played with irrational and unscientific decisions. (ISNA news agency, December 20, 2021)

Iranian vaccines are left in our hands

Mohammad-Reza Mahboubfar, member of the Scientific Association of Health Education: “Omicron has spread in the country for a long time. The existing vaccines against the previous strains of Coronavirus were weak, let alone Omicron!” He added, “There are many Chinese vaccines in the Customs and Excise without customers, and Iranian vaccines are left in our hands (with no demand).” (State-run daily, Setareh-Sobh, December 20, 2021)

Shahroud UNIVERSITY

Shahroud University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Omicron is spreading rapidly. Another COVID-19 outbreak is likely to affect society. (Mehr news agency, December 20, 2021)

People should not be misled!

“Domestic Vaccines performed poorly against previous COVID-19 variants, let alone Omicrons! People should not be misled!” Setareh-Sobh daily, quoting Mahboubfar, December 20, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube