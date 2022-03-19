On the allegation of “propaganda against the state,” the Revolutionary Court of Dezful condemned University Professor Arezoo Rahimkhani and her husband, Ramin Biranvand, to a year in prison.

On June 29, 2021, agents from Khuzestan’s Abolfazl al-Abbas Security Garrison arrested the university professor and her husband at their home in Andimeshk and transferred them to an unknown destination. At the time of their detention, IRGC Intelligence agents raided their home.

The couple had reportedly scattered flower petals on the graves of the victims of the 1981 mass executions in Andimeshk.

The couple was provisionally released on July 27, 2021, pending the outcome of their case.

Arezoo Rahimkhani was a professor at the Azad University of Andimeshk until she was fired in mid-January 2022. In the summer of 2021, the university had already terminated the income of university lecturer Arezoo Rahimkhani.

The retired teacher Nosrat Beheshti has been summoned to the Mashhad Central Prison (Vakilabad) in northeastern Iran, despite the fact that her leave expires on April 7.

Nosrat Beheshti, a retired teacher, was granted medical leave on March 9, 2022. The prison authorities informed her that she would be granted a one-month release to undergo kidney treatment. Mrs. Beheshti suffers from kidney stones. She was admitted to the hospital on March 11 owing to bleeding. On March 13, she was scheduled to have a kidney stone removal surgery.

On December 24, 2019, officials from the Ministry of Intelligence apprehended Nosrat Beheshti at her residence.

She began on a hunger strike on October 24, 2021, to protest the authorities’ refusal to allow her treatment in a civic hospital. The Revolutionary Court of Mashhad condemned retired teacher Nosrat Beheshti to five years in prison in November 2021.

Nosrat Beheshti is one of 14 signatories to a letter calling on the Islamic regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, to resign.

She has six children. Security authorities detained her for taking part in teacher protests and advocating for wage equality with other government employees.

