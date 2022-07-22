The untold story of Iranian hero Asghar Nahvipour

Social media users had been sharing a video of a police officer fatally shooting Asghar. Before he died, the hero yelled, “My life for Iran.”The news spread quickly throughout Iran and even abroad despite the country’s strict internet censorship.

Nahvipour quickly rose to prominence as a symbol of resistance to the regime’s misogynistic policies, such as the Gasht-e Ershad [Guidance Patrols].

Misogyny has been institutionalized in the “Islamic Republic” constitution since the mullahs seized power in Iran in 1979. Mojtaba Zonnour, the chair of the National Security Commission of the Majlis, claims that 32 government agencies and organizations are involved in the repression of women in Iran. These groups regularly harass women and girls, forcing them to comply with the laws requiring them to wear the hijab.

On July 15, 2017, at the Shahr-e Rey subway station in southeast Tehran, cleric Khalil Zolfaqari started harassing a young woman about wearing a hijab. Asghar attacked Zolfaqari and took off his turban in order to defend the victimized woman.

Security personnel arrived on the scene right away. Asghar, who was undoubtedly unarmed, accused the officers of failing to protect women. An officer fired back from less than three feet away, hitting Asghar in the heart. Asghar was seen in social media videos at the time yelling “my life for Iran” as he writhed in agony after the shooting and eventually passed away from his wounds.

#43YearsOfCrimes#Tehran, #Iran's capital—footage shows how security forces fatally shot Iranian hero Asghar Nahvipour in a subway station on July 15, 2017. Asghar was murdered while defending a woman against a mullah. "My life for Iran," he shouted before his demise. pic.twitter.com/KhX53qhRdU — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) July 16, 2022

Public rage against the Iranian government and Asghar’s murderers quickly followed the incident. In the Shahr-e Rey neighborhood, his friends and a number of residents erected enormous portraits and Hejle [memorial symbols]. Many defiant youths in support of Asghar stated, “He taught us that we should not remain silent against the mullahs’ assaults.”

The memorial services for the Nahvipours and locals’ loved ones were quickly barred as security forces tore down the portraits and gathered symbols and memorials.

Social media was used by people all over the nation to post anti-regime videos and posters in Asghar’s honor and to express their condolences to his grieving family. They later declared, in support of Asghar’s innocence and dignity, that they would join the Nahvipours at his tomb.

Four years ago today, security forces gunned down Asghar Nahvipour in broad daylight, while he defended a woman being harassed by a mullah in Tehran's metro.

His latest sentence was "My life for #Iran."

Iranians pay homage to his bravery.#اصغر_نحوی_پور pic.twitter.com/YVOTV0TRiJ — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) July 15, 2021

Following the public outcry over the crime, oppressive forces and state-run media started a propaganda campaign to cover up the crime. The forensic agency even went so far as to create a fake death certificate, claiming that Asghar had actually been struck by a projected object rather than the bullet and had died as a result. The organization also stated that the shot to his heart was not the cause of death, but rather a “rupture of the vital vessels of the pelvis.”

The fake certificate issued by the forensic organization was offensive to Iranian physicians. The document proved how theocratic governments can deceive people by using organizations. Providing false statistics during the coronavirus pandemic was another instance of the organization working in concert with the Health Ministry.

The mullahs have recently carried out a number of misogynistic actions all over the nation. Under the guise of the “hijab,” they are attempting to rid the streets of Iran’s rebellious women and the main organizers of anti-regime demonstrations.

Business owners in Tehran’s Kourosh Mall closed their doors on July 12 in response to the Guidance Patrols barring women who disobeyed the requirement to wear a hijab from entering the mall.

In other videos, rebellious young people, motivated by Asghar Nahvipour’s bravery, isolate members of the Guidance Patrols and express their rage at the misogynistic regime’s practices. This courageous stance in favor of women’s fundamental rights stems from the 43-year struggle of the Iranian people against the dictatorship.

The only route that guarantees Iranian women and girls will eventually realize their inalienable rights is this one. The Iranian people are saying “No to the compulsory veil, no to the compulsory religion, and no to the compulsory government,” as opposition leader Maryam Rajavi has emphasized time and time again.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub