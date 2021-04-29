Iran: Economic and Social Crises Continue to Intensify

Iranian state-run media admitted on Monday that Iranian workers are in horrific living conditions. The state-run media demonstrated the fear of a possible uprising stemming from the ongoing hardships imposed by the mullah’s malignant policies.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the state-run Kar-o Kargar Daily wrote on Monday that “Based on the statistical trends of declining incomes and the growth of poverty, some estimates suggest that more than one-third of the country’s population today is below the poverty line,” adding that “almost the entire large population of workers lives below the absolute poverty line.”

“The inflation rate, real unemployment, inequality and social gap, the population under the poverty line are rising; and people’s salaries and purchasing power are decreasing. Thus, people’s tables shrink daily,” Kar-o Kargar’s article adds.

“Workers’ livelihood is on the verge of annihilation under the pressure of the inflation which devours their salaries and the expenses which exceed their earnings,” Kar-o Kargar concludes. While Iranian workers and others wrestle with poverty, the regime continues to propose plans that plunder their people.

The so-called plan of “Empowering Social Security Organisation” is being bandied about in the regime’s parliament. Based on this the regime plans to plunder its people further, despite the continual protests of pensioners and retirees of the Social Security Organisation demanding their pension be increased in accord with the inflation rate.

The semi-official ILNA news agency wrote on Monday: “There is no doubt that the Social Security Organization is in a state of “crisis” today. According to some experts, the country’s super-insurer is on the verge of a serious crisis. Others believe that it has long passed the crisis threshold and today is really at the bottom of a serious crisis,”

Due to the crisis, the Social Security Organisation doesn’t cover pensioners’ medical expenses amidst the pandemic, in addition to paying the retirees a pension far below the poverty line.

Despite this, the ILNA said “Recently, a plan called “Empowerment and Sustainability of the Social Security Organization” was designed and announced by 34 members of the parliament.” still this plan “does not increase the participation of workers and retirees, and the method of council administration of the organization nor optimizes the management of the organization and reduce the salaries of managers.”

According to the ILNA the plan is “Targeting retiree’s pensions”. Furthermore, according to the ILNA this plan “intends to decrease workers’ salaries.”

They continue, “Even today, the country’s retirees are below the poverty line, earning a month with meager pensions that can cover one-third of their living expenses.”

“Plans to improve the current situation, such as the empowerment of the Social Security Organization, are in reality meant to debilitate the working class,” ILNA admits.

The increase of social and economic problems has put Iranian society into a corner which when pushed could cause dire consequences for the regime. “The formation of social crises in the country is predictable. But their consequences for the system and the country are unpredictable. So, we should be very sensitive,” wrote Iran daily, the government’s official newspaper on Monday.

“People these days are tired of political struggles. This feeling of abandonment amid crises and disasters will lead to frustration accompanied by anger, which will not have a positive effect,” Ebtekar daily warned on Monday.

