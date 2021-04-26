Iran: Despite Crackdown and Arrest, Retirees hold a Nationwide Rally

Retirees and pensioners also called for a boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the pensioners and retirees of Iran’s Social Security took to the streets and held protest rallies across Iran on Sunday.

Deprived retirees and pensioners staged a protest in Tehran and 13 other cities on Sunday, April 25, 2021, for the 14th week running in recent months, demanding their fundamental rights and protesting against their dire living conditions, high prices, and below-poverty line salaries.

Retirees and pensioners also called for a boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election.

Repressive forces arrested many retirees

The mullah regime stationing repressive forces around the main offices of the Social Security Organization, the State Security Force (SSF) prevented the retirees from staging their protest gatherings.

In Tehran, protesters gathered in front of the nearby Bank Maskan. the State Security Force (SSF) arrested many retirees in Tehran.

The State Security Force (SSF) and plainclothes security agents in most cities prevented people from joining the protesters. They also prevented filming and photographing.

Protests across the country

It’s worth knowing that, apart from Tehran, the outraged retirees and pensioners succeeded in holding their protest rallies in front of the main offices of the Social Security Organization in Karaj, Kermanshah, Borujerd, Arak, Khorramabad, Qazvin, Shush, Shiraz, Isfahan, Ardabil, Mashhad, Bojnurd and Sari.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Kermanshah

Demands and slogans of retirees

Retirees and pensioners among the demands and slogans in today’s protests were:

“Only by taking to the street, we can obtain our rights,”

“We will no longer vote because we have not seen any justice,”

Borujerd

“We will not vote anymore, we have heard enough lies,”

“We will not rest until we obtain our rights,”

Ardabil

“Our country is wealthy, but retirees are suffering,” and

“Our enemy is right here (the state), they lie that it’s America.”

Arak

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube