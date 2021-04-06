Iranian Regime’s Corruption and Wrong Policy as the Cause of Socio-Economic Crisis

Many supporters of the regime, or those who are unaware of the regime’s institutionalized corruption, point the finger at international sanctions. According to recent reports, by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the facts and figures, which have been recognized by regime officials and state-run media despite factional feuds, and indicate how the regime has destroyed Iran’s economy.

The state-run Young Journalist Club on Friday wrote, “the price of poultry, which has become one of the vital needs of Iranian people’s food basket, has increased. The price of poultry flies in the sky of expensiveness, despite promises by government officials. Today, [poultry] price has increased by 4500 tomans. This skyrocketing price has taken another form in the free market and instead of resolving the poultry-distribution crisis, has worsened the situation.”

The state-run Mashreq News read on Friday, “according to the latest report of Iran’s Statistics Center, the inflation rate for the twelve months ending March 2020 for the country’s households reached 36.4%/. The point-to-point inflation of food items in February reached more than 60%.”

According to the Mashreq News report, Mojtaba Tavangar, the regime’s parliament’s head of the market regulation committee said, “the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad is illegally changing the approved price of poultry for the fourth time. Meanwhile, neither the price of animal feed and [poultry farmers’] wages nor other expenses have increased.”

“The government is behind 95% of the skyrocketing prices, but they blame the guilds and small business owners for avoiding being accountable,” added Gholamreza Hassanpour, head of the trade union Basij on Friday, according to Mashreq News article.

Iran’s economy is dominated by the regime’s affiliates, predominantly the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), who benefit from skyrocketing rates and have a strong influence in many trade areas.

One of the regime’s affiliates, Javad Modallal, regulates Iran’s poultry industry. Modallal and his two sons, Saman and Peyman, have controlled wide portions of the country’s economy thanks to their ties to the IRGC. They play an important role in a variety of industries, including vegetable oil, cement, mineral water, tea, molten iron, and steel.

Aside from the regime’s institutionalized corruption, the rate of inflation is also a concern in the skyrocketing prices. The rationale for the skyrocketing inflation rate is the increasing liquidity rate. This growing liquidity is due to the regime’s misguided economic policies.

According to Hossain Raghfar, one of the Iranian regime’s economists, in an interview with the state-run ILNA news agency on 1 March, “we have said many times the government itself makes the currency more expensive, which will affect people’s livelihood. It should be noted that this increase in the exchange rate is a source of income for the government and has fragile consequences for people. In other words, it creates a dangerous imbalance for families and their livelihoods. The consequences [of this action] will affect the country’s economy for years.”

Iranian society has become a ticking bomb as a result of the economic and social crises. Regime officials and state-run media voice concern about another inevitable national uprising.

