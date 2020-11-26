167,700 Now Dead From Covid-19 in Iran

The death toll in Iran is now 167,700 in 465 cities according to data obtained by the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Figures for selected cities and provinces are listed below.

Tehran: 41,331

Khorasan Razavi: 11,965

Isfahan: 9,520

Khuzestan: 9,060

Lorestan: 6,935

East Azerbaijan: 6,584

West Azerbaijan: 6,050

Gilan: 5,706

Fars: 4,642

Alborz: 4,490

Sistan and Baluchestan: 4,246

Golestan: 4,172

Kermanshah: 3,631

Central Province: 3,263

Kerman: 3,114

Yazd: 2,932

North Khorasan: 2,653

Semnan: 2,494

Ardabil: 1,875

Zanjan: 1,665

Khorasan South: 1,511

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari: 1,305

Iranian health professionals and those involved in combating the pandemic in Iran are very worried about the spread of the virus in Iran and are often critical of the poor response by the regime. Some selected comments made by health officials are given below.

Alireza Zali, the head of Tehran’s Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT)says that the death rate is not going to be falling anytime soon, even if restrictions are re-imposed.

Minoo Mohraz, another NCCT member, says that the use of untested powders or medicines in the treatment of Covid-19 is potentially dangerous and unacceptable.

Health Ministry spokesperson: Higher than average death toll per million in Fars Province with more people dying from the disease than any time since the pandemic started.

Alborz Province Deputy Governor: 2,200 people have died of Covid-19 in Alborz Province. Half of this number have died since September 22nd alone.

Head of the regime’s Parliamentary Health Commission: “Unquestionably, raising havoc, and making contradictory remarks is not in the country’s interest and the adversaries will benefit most from it.” This comment was made about factional infighting within the Majlis (Iranian parliament) and the fact that it inhibited any credible response to the pandemic.

The abridged version of a statement made by the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on November 25th, 2020.