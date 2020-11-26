167,700 Now Dead From Covid-19 in Iran

The death toll in Iran is now 167,700 in 465 cities according to data obtained by the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Figures for selected cities and provinces are listed below.
- Tehran: 41,331
- Khorasan Razavi: 11,965
- Isfahan: 9,520
- Khuzestan: 9,060
- Lorestan: 6,935
- East Azerbaijan: 6,584
- West Azerbaijan: 6,050
- Gilan: 5,706
- Fars: 4,642
- Alborz: 4,490
- Sistan and Baluchestan: 4,246
- Golestan: 4,172
- Kermanshah: 3,631
- Central Province: 3,263
- Kerman: 3,114
- Yazd: 2,932
- North Khorasan: 2,653
- Semnan: 2,494
- Ardabil: 1,875
- Zanjan: 1,665
- Khorasan South: 1,511
- Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari: 1,305
#Iran: The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/#MEK) announced this afternoon, November 25, 2020, that the #Coronavirus fatalities in 465 cities had exceeded 167,700. #COVID19 https://t.co/TxfaopzU96 pic.twitter.com/stNF9TDudH
— NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) November 25, 2020
Iranian health professionals and those involved in combating the pandemic in Iran are very worried about the spread of the virus in Iran and are often critical of the poor response by the regime. Some selected comments made by health officials are given below.
Alireza Zali, the head of Tehran’s Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT)says that the death rate is not going to be falling anytime soon, even if restrictions are re-imposed.
Minoo Mohraz, another NCCT member, says that the use of untested powders or medicines in the treatment of Covid-19 is potentially dangerous and unacceptable.
Health Ministry spokesperson: Higher than average death toll per million in Fars Province with more people dying from the disease than any time since the pandemic started.
Alborz Province Deputy Governor: 2,200 people have died of Covid-19 in Alborz Province. Half of this number have died since September 22nd alone.
Head of the regime’s Parliamentary Health Commission: “Unquestionably, raising havoc, and making contradictory remarks is not in the country’s interest and the adversaries will benefit most from it.” This comment was made about factional infighting within the Majlis (Iranian parliament) and the fact that it inhibited any credible response to the pandemic.
The abridged version of a statement made by the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on November 25th, 2020.