Activists held in Tehran prisons amidst ongoing protests and harsh conditions

Following her arrest, she was scheduled to undergo an interrogation session through a video conference. However, on the assigned date, the session was abruptly canceled without any disclosed reasons.

Notably, Ms. Tadrisi embarked on a hunger strike on May 28, 2023, protesting against the poor conditions within Qarchak Prison. She also demanded her transfer to Evin Prison.

In retaliation, prison authorities moved her to solitary confinement, depriving her of any contact with her family. After enduring an eight-day hunger strike, Ms. Tadrisi was assured by officials that her concerns would be addressed, which led her to conclude her protest.

Ms. Tadrisi had previously experienced detention during the nationwide protests in 2022. On two occasions, she was arrested and held for a month in Kachouii Prison, and also spent a brief period in Evin Prison.

Meanwhile, Natasha Khezri Javadi, another activist, along with her father, Javad Khezri Javadi, remain in custody since their arrest on May 19, 2023. They were detained while aiding a young girl who was assaulted by security forces during a protest on Sattarkhan Street, Tehran. Currently, Mr. Javadi is held in Evin Prison, battling age-related illnesses and severe hearing impairment, while his daughter Natasha is detained in Ward 6 of Qarchak Prison.

Javad Khezri Javadi, born in 1943, is the brother of Nasrin Khezri Javadi, a labor activist also incarcerated in Evin Prison. Natasha Khezri Javadi, born in 1981, is his daughter.

According to a source close to the Javadi family, trials for both detainees have been scheduled despite the family’s lack of knowledge about the court’s location. Mr. Javadi’s trial is slated for Saturday, June 17, 2023, while Ms. Javadi’s trial will follow on Monday, June 19. As of now, the specific charges levied against the Javadis are yet to be disclosed.

The continued incarceration of these notable activists, under questionable circumstances, draws further international attention to the contentious political climate and human rights situation in Iran.

