Closure of infamous Gohardasht prison: A dark chapter in Iran’s history comes to an end

The decision to shut down the prison comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding the facility. According to the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with the Judiciary, as of August 5, all prisoners formerly housed in Gohardasht Prison have been relocated to Qezel-Hesar Prison.

Nearly half of these inmates had already been released by July 1. This significant move followed decisions made during a visit by Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the head of the Judiciary, to Alborz Province in April.

Gohardasht Prison, situated to the north of Karaj city, once stood as the central prison of Alborz province. It is indelibly marked by the 1988 massacre of political prisoners, a horrific episode in which many were retried and subsequently executed, even if their sentences had already concluded.

According to reports from inside Iran, the clerical regime has been secretly moving thousands of prisoners from Gohardasht Prison to Qezel-Hesar Prison. The fate of #PoliticalPrisoners in Gohardasht Prison remains unknown.https://t.co/iJmtafgdeM pic.twitter.com/Xb8bXH2GNf — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) August 1, 2023

The trials of Hamid Noury, an ex-Gohardasht prison guard, held at the Stockholm District Court in Sweden, exposed grim details of these atrocities. Survivors and witnesses recounted chilling accounts, solidifying these acts as documented legal and judicial evidence.

During these trials, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) presented a precise model of the prison. This replica highlighted chilling areas like the torture chambers, the “Death Corridor,” and the execution hall where prisoners were hanged en masse.

Simultaneously, on August 5, the regime’s judiciary declared plans to relocate central prisons in cities including Mashhad, Zanjan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Yazd, and Bijar in Kurdistan province outside their current city boundaries.

These moves reflect Iran’s clerical regime’s pattern of obliterating evidence of its heinous acts. The regime has been notorious for demolishing victims’ graves, building over unmarked mass graves containing political prisoners, and even paving highways over them.

The grim legacy of Gohardasht Prison was rejuvenated in recent years following the transfer of political detainees related to the 2009 protests. For numerous decades, it housed thousands of political prisoners, enduring unimaginable torture and execution.

Organizations such as Amnesty International have incessantly highlighted the dreadful conditions within Gohardasht, particularly for political detainees, labeling the facility as “inhumane.”

The prison’s closure symbolizes the end of a dark chapter in Iran’s history, though it remains imperative to remember its past and continuously advocate for justice and human rights.

