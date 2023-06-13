The documents were published on the group’s Telegram channel and expose a pattern of communication between the presidential organization’s Chief of Staff office and Asghar Abbas Qholizadeh, the IRGC commander in East Azerbaijan Province.

In one notable exchange, Qholizadeh petitioned for permission from Raisi’s office to shift a university’s location and transfer its land and properties to the IRGC. The reasoning behind the appeal is security-based. The reply from Raisi’s office is particularly striking, approving merely a day after the original request was lodged.

Astonishingly, the commander advocates for the funds to be sourced from the presidential organization’s travel budget.

These findings offer considerable proof of the Iranian government’s preferential treatment of the IRGC, shedding light on the extent of its influence and control. It’s a stark reminder of the underlying dynamics shaping Iran’s political landscape and a testament to the bravery of dissident groups like GhyamSarnegouni.

The documents detail a clear narrative: the IRGC has an urgent need for security measures in light of the proximity of sensitive facilities in Tabriz. Qholizadeh further underscores the need for dedicated infrastructure for IRGC forces in the province.

The swift response from the President’s office, particularly the willingness to allocate funds from unrelated budgets, suggests an administration willing to bend over backward to fulfill the demands of the IRGC.

But one thing is clear: these documents shed light on the dark corners of Iran’s power structures, illuminating the power dynamics that have long remained hidden.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu