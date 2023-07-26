Family of slain protestor held without trial as journalist transferred to Evin women’s ward

Family members of Mahsa Mogouii, an 18-year-old protestor who was killed last year during nationwide protests in Iran, have been held in custody without trial for a week.

The arrest came about on July 16th, 2023, when they gathered at Mogouii’s gravesite in Fouladshahr to commemorate her birthday. Mogouii was tragically killed by security forces who used pellet guns during a protest on September 22, 2022. Following the recent family gathering, her mother, Effat, was arrested and transported to the Intelligence Department’s detention center in Lenjan County, central Isfahan Province.

In a related development, young Iranian journalist Nazila Maroofian has reportedly been moved from Ward 209 of Evin Prison, the Intelligence Ministry’s detention center, to the prison’s women’s ward. Maroofian, a former student of Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabaii University, previously contributed to the Dideban-e Iran and Rouydad24 websites.

Her arrest occurred on July 8th when she responded to a summons to appear at the first branch of the Evin Courthouse. Her residence had been searched by security forces on July 4th, during which her electronic devices were confiscated.

This is not Maroofian’s first encounter with Iran’s judicial system. She was initially apprehended on October 30, 2022, and held in Ward 209 of Evin. She was subsequently moved to Qarchak Prison before being released on bail of 600 million Tomans.

The charges leveled against her were “propaganda against the state” and “dissemination of falsities to disturb public opinion,” particularly related to her publication of an interview with the father of Mahsa Amini.

Maroofian’s prison sentence has been suspended for five years. As she moves to the women’s ward of Evin, the fate of both Maroofian and the detained Mogouii family members remains uncertain. The international community watches with concern as the situation unfolds.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu