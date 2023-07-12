Former UK speaker Bercow advocates for Iran’s freedom in global summit

The summit, hosted at the Headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), drew hundreds of world leaders and legislators.

Bercow’s speech, broadcast live to thousands of demonstrators in Paris, members of the Iranian Resistance, and millions of Iranians worldwide, delivered a powerful message of hope and resistance.

During his opening remarks, Bercow expressed his gratitude for the invitation, declaring it “an enormous privilege.” He communicated the need for “full awareness, full cognizance, full recognition” of the political scenario in Iran and urged the world to propagate the message of change.

Bercow passionately underlined the belief that change is attainable. He referenced former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s earlier comments, stating, “It might seem difficult, it might seem challenging, it might seem uncertain, but it is vital to reiterate that essential verity that change is within reach.”

Former @HouseofCommons Speaker John Bercow: There is an alternative of over 40 years preparation that is well organized, that is soundly structured, that is adequately resourced, that is conceptually coherent…#OurChoiceMaryamRajavihttps://t.co/fmmd4sdxmA — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 1, 2023

He drew historical parallels, citing the swift transformations in Eastern and Central Europe in the 1980s and 1990s, Libya more recently, and Iran in 1978. Bercow expressed his conviction that “so too it can, must, should, and will happen in Iran.”

Secondly, Bercow criticized the current Iranian regime for their cynical political narrative. He decried their perpetuation of the notion of TINA – “there is no alternative” – which he labeled as a “shocking display of political cynicism.”

According to Bercow, the current regime, led by Khamenei and Raisi, whom he described as unfit to lead, cannot defend their disastrous economic record, their egregious human rights abuses, and their disregard for principles of good government. He stressed the importance of recognizing these failures and not falling victim to the regime’s “monstrous lie that ‘nothing can be done about it’.”

Bercow’s speech, loaded with historical parallels and personal convictions, is anticipated to resonate with millions, catalyzing momentum towards a freer Iran.

