Free Iran 2023 Summit: Global leaders call for overthrow of Iran’s regime and endorse NCRI

The conference addressed the threats posed by the regime, and the Iranian resistance movement’s achievements, and envisioned a peaceful Middle East without the current Iranian regime.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), unequivocally condemned the Velayat-e Faqih system as the primary instigator of terrorism and warmongering in the region.

She affirmed its inevitable downfall and highlighted the regime as the primary antagonist of Islam and Muslims.

Rajavi called upon Middle Eastern and Islamic nations to unite with the Iranian people against the oppressive Velayat-e Faqih regime and religious fundamentalism.

Fundamentalism and terrorism under the banner of Islam, whether Shiite or Sunni, are either promoted and financed by the regime, or have their origins in the regime.

She described the era of suppression under the Shah and the mullahs as over, marking the end of a century of monarchy and religious tyranny.

The event also featured poignant testimonials about the Iranian regime’s harmful impacts. Jordan’s Dr. Eeid Alnaemat highlighted the regime’s misuse of Islam causing suffering and destruction, while Sihem Badi, Tunisia’s Former Minister for Women’s Affairs, stressed the importance of defending global human rights.

Fada Hourani, a Syrian political activist, spoke about the Iranian regime’s backing of the Assad regime, causing significant suffering in her country.

Kak Baba Sheikh Hosseini, the Secretary General of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Khebat Organization, detailed the struggles of Iran’s Kurdish people under the Shah and mullahs’ regime.

Meanwhile, Abolsalam Hormeh from Mauritania’s parliament called for a unified Arab approach to handle Iranian threats.

Participants also decried the regime’s international influences. Ahmad Almosaybli from Yemen, Dorien Rookmaker from the Netherlands, Alyona Shkrum from Ukraine, and Azerbaijani MP Razi Nurullayev all detailed the effects of Iran’s destructive policies in their respective countries.

In conclusion, the speakers at the summit unanimously endorsed Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, calling for a leadership that respects human rights and promotes a democratic republic.

They acknowledged the need for global cooperation to end the Iranian regime’s culture of impunity and stressed that the struggle for freedom in Iran has implications for the entire world. They concluded with an affirmation that a new Iran, devoid of the current regime’s tyranny, is possible through a united front against the Velayat-e Faqih system.

