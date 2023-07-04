Free Iran 2023: The world rallies to support the Iranian people’s struggle for a democratic republic

Former world leaders, politicians, lawmakers, and activists rallied in France on Saturday to express their solidarity with the Iranian people in their struggle to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establish a secular, democratic republic of Iran.

The Free Iran 2023 World Summit was held while at the same time, freedom-loving Iranians and the supporters of the Iranian Resistance rallied at Place Vauban in Paris to echo the voice of the Iranian people.

The summit featured speeches from the participants, who reflected on the ongoing protests in Iran, the decades-long struggle of the Iranian Resistance movement, and the right policy toward the mullahs’ regime.

They all reiterated their determination to support the Iranian people in their aspirations to topple the tyrannical rule of the mullahs.

In her keynote speech, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said, “Appeasement towards the mullahs’ regime may lead to more bloodshed among our people and our resistance, it may lengthen the list of executions, and it may fill more prisons. Yet, it will be futile in protecting Khamenei from his inevitable downfall.”

The Free #Iran World Summit 2023:

Onwards to a Democratic Republic

A Pivotal Moment for the Iranian Revolution #FreeIran2023 https://t.co/bUzAj3zJ0fpic.twitter.com/m0jGxKwhAV — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) July 1, 2023

Mrs. Rajavi stressed that like the shah regime, the mullahs’ dictatorship will eventually be toppled by the people of Iran.

She also emphasized that as the regime becomes weaker in face of protests and the resistance, it will try to coerce the U.S. and Europe to “intervene, obstruct the transformation in Iran, suppress the leaders of the popular uprising, and limit their fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly, and political engagement under the pretense of security or national sovereignty.”

Mrs. Rajavi reiterated that the Iranian people and their resistance movement will eventually defeat the regime. “We will resist with resolute determination, persevering in the battle until the shackles are broken, until the path unveils itself, and until the walls come tumbling down,” she said.

One of the recurring themes in the speeches was the failure of the long-standing policy of appeasement toward the mullahs’ regime.

Pence also stressed that while the regime grows weaker it continues to repeat the lie that there is no alternative to the mullahs’ rule. “But there is an alternative, a well-organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified, popularly supported alternative called the MEK,” he said.

“The 10-point plan for the future of Iran will ensure freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and the freedom of every Iranian to choose their elected leaders.”

“If we believe in the cause of freedom, if we think it still matters from Ukraine to Iran, then we cannot condone the lifting of sanctions on the Iranian regime,” he said. “We must instead call on our leaders to support the brave Iranians who stand in opposition to their despotic government.”

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu