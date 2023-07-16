Free Iran Summit 2023: Former UK Prime Minister calls for global effort against rising authoritarianism

At the Free Iran World Summit held on July 1, 2023, Elizabeth Truss, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party, took center stage, raising concerns over increasing threats to democracy by rising dictatorships worldwide.

In her address, Truss highlighted the urgency of the situation. “We are at an international crossroads on the future of democracy and freedom,” she said, indicating that the threats to democracy and freedom are the highest they have been in decades.

Truss lauded the efforts of Mrs. Rajavi for promoting freedom and democracy in Iran. However, she stressed the global concern of increasing threats from authoritarian regimes, specifically naming China’s President Xi, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and the Iranian regime for their suppressive acts against freedom.

She strongly criticized these regimes, noting their negative impact on global stability, especially in countries like Russia, China, and Iran. “We’ve seen the Iranian regime crackdown on dissent and protestations against their controls,” she said. She further warned that these regimes were gaining power due to the lack of a robust response from the free world.

Truss addressed the rising trend of authoritarianism that undermines the freedom and democracy of other countries, highlighting Iran’s provision of drones to Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine and China’s attempts to weaken imposed sanctions on Iran and Russia.

Casting a bleak image of a world where fewer citizens live in democracies than thirty years ago, she expressed concern over the declining faith in democracy, even in developed countries like the UK.

.@trussliz: It's hugely inspiring to see #women under threat for their lives, for their futures, freedom, prepared to demonstrate against the appalling regime, and the #HumanRights abuses they're subject to.

To combat the rising authoritarian tide, Truss advocated for nations that believe in freedom and democracy to work collaboratively, doubling their efforts. “We need to double down on our efforts,” she stated.

Truss outlined three specific actions regarding Iran to curtail the regime’s authoritarian behavior: blocking Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, supporting the courageous women of Iran fighting for freedom and equality, and working as a collective democratic force to end the practice of state hostage-taking.

She concluded her speech with a powerful call to action: “Now is the time to turn our backs on the accommodation and appeasement policy over the past few decades and instead, be much tougher, be much clearer, and be much more positive about the future of Iran, on the future of other countries.”

In closing, Truss expressed her faith in the ultimate victory of freedom and democracy, offering words of encouragement and support for the continued fight for freedom and democracy in Iran. “I will never give up hope for a free, democratic Iran because when people are free to choose, they choose freedom,” she affirmed.

