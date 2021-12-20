Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 490,100

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 490,100 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 19.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday, December 19, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has surpassed 490,100. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 114,760, Isfahan 33,735, West Azerbaijan 18,458, Fars 18,435, Mazandaran 17,840, Lorestan 16,265 Hormozgan 8,120, Yazd 8,083, Kurdistan 8,067, North Khorasan 6,248, Ardabil 6,190, Qazvin 5,704, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,689.

After weeks of cover-up, Omicron confirmed in Iran today

After several weeks of delay and concealment, today, the clerical regime officially acknowledged the emergence of the Omicron variant in Iran. The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the regime’s Health Ministry told Tasnim news agency, today, “In the emergency meeting of the NCCT’s session, which was held in the presence of Bahram Eynollahi, the Health Minister, the Omicron Coronavirus emergence in Iran was confirmed.”

In Tehran, the number of deaths has risen significantly

In Tehran, the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen significantly in recent weeks. The death toll has exceeded the national average. (IRNA news agency, December 19, 2021)

See the Omicron outbreak in the coming weeks.

Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): We will see the Omicron outbreak in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 restrictions need to be implemented for at least the next four weeks. (IRNA, December 19, 2021)

Member of the NCCT’s Scientific Committee:

Masoud Mardani, member of the NCCT’s Scientific Committee: We knew the emergence of Omicron was inevitable. In the next 2 to 3 weeks, most of the country’s provinces will contract Omicron. (ISNA news agency, December 19, 2021)

The COVID-19 status map in the country may rapidly turn red

Payam Tabarsi, member of the NCCT’s Scientific Committee: The danger of the Omicron outbreak is serious. The COVID-19 status map in the country may rapidly turn red. (ISNA, December 19, 2021)

South Khorasan

In South Khorasan, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are higher than the national average.

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

