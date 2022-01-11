Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 496,600

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,600 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 10.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Monday, January 10, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities is more than 496,600. In Tehran the number of victims has reached 116,030, Isfahan 34,420, Khuzestan 29,985, Fars 18,770, West Azerbaijan 18,723, East Azerbaijan 17,168, Alborz 14,488, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,695, Golestan 10,805, Semnan 6,565, Ardabil 6,320, Ilam 4,743, and South Khorasan 4,391.

Ahmad Vahidi, mullahs’ Interior Minister: Given the spread of Omicron, there is concern about the rise in patients and people’s suffering. The prevalence of Omicron is worrying. (Tasnim news agency, January 10, 2022)

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): The fact that 27% of last week’s tests were for Omicron indicates that in a few weeks, we will have an outbreak. (State-run daily, Mardomsalari, January 10, 2022)

Shahrekord Medical University: Four people are infected with Omicron in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, which means, from this point on, the dominant Coronavirus variant in the province will be Omicron. (Mehr news agency, January 10, 2022)

Arak Medical University: We may have an Omicron outbreak in the Province. (Mehr, January 10, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

