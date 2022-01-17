Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 498,100

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 498,100 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 16.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday, January 16, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities across Iran has surpassed 498,100. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,335, Khorasan Razavi 40,120, Isfahan 34,520, Khuzestan 30,065, Fars 18,855, East Azerbaijan 17,218, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,740, Yazd 8,248, Kurdistan 8,222, Zanjan 4,790, and Ilam 4,758.

The regime’s Health Ministry: The alarm has sounded. The number of people infected with Omicron reached 1,162, and three people died with Omicron in Tabriz, Yazd, and Shahrekord. (ISNA news agency, January 16, 2022)

Emergency Manager of Sina Hospital: If the present conditions continue, the upcoming Persian New Year holidays, Nowruz (beginning March 21, 2022), will be the worst holiday ever. The deaths due to Omicron started yesterday. (ISNA, January 16, 2022)

Ahvaz Health Council: The variant identified in COVID-19 positive patients is a combination of delta and Omicron. Of course, Omicron is the predominant variant (IRNA news agency, January 16, 2022).

Mashhad Medical University: The AstraZeneca quota for Mashhad has not been delivered. In the past 24 hours, 111 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Out of 353 inpatients, 110 are in ICU. (ISNA, January 16, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

