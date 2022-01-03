Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Has Exceeded 494,400

Regime’s Health Ministry: Identification of Omicron’s emergence in 16 provinces

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 494,400 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 2.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday, January 2, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 494,400. In Tehran the death toll has reached 115,600, Isfahan 34,220, Khuzestan 29,870, Lorestan 16,360, Alborz 14,448, Kerman 13,327, Golestan 10,765, Kermanshah 9,244, Hormozgan 8,180, and South Khorasan 4,356.

As the Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 500,000 due to the criminal and plundering policies of the clerical regime, head of the IRGC, Brig. General Hossein Salami brazenly told ISNA today, “Our enemies gave in or are giving in to the Coronavirus, and you can see that their death toll is the highest in the world. We, however, with the blessings of Islam, our leadership (Khamenei), and wisdom and faith were able to fight against it.”

159 positive cases of Omicron have been identified in 16 provinces in the country

The regime’s Health Ministry: 159 positive cases of Omicron have been identified in 16 provinces in the country. (ISNA news agency, January 2, 2022)

Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 493,600
The Coronavirus death toll during the fifth outbreak was very high

Minoo Mohraz, epidemiologist: The Coronavirus death toll during the fifth outbreak was very high. In my 45 years of medical practice, I had never issued so many death certificates. (State-run daily, Hamshahri, January 1, 2022)

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): With the emergence of Omicron in the country, there is a ​risk of increasing virus infection exponentially.

Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The Coronavirus infection is peaking again, and Hormozgan Province has the highest number of Omicron infections. (Tasnim news agency, January 2, 2022)

The Coronavirus infection is peaking again, and Hormozgan Province has the highest number of Omicron infections.

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The daily number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Khorasan Razavi has reached 138 and is increasing. (Tasnim, January 2, 2022)

Fearing the Omicron outbreak, many parents do not send their children to schools

Fearing the Omicron outbreak, many parents do not send their children to schools, and classes are empty or half full. (State-run Shahr-e-Ara daily, January 2, 2022)

Deaths and Infections from COVID-19 on the Rise in Iran

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

 

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi: From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

 

 

 

