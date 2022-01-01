Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 493,900

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 493,900 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of December 31.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, December 31, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities is more than 493,900. In Tehran the number of victims has reached 115,480, Isfahan 34,155, Khuzestan 29,840, Fars 18,655, West Azerbaijan 18,628, Mazandaran 17,945, Alborz 14,428, Qom 13,290, Central Province 8,988, Kurdistan 8,142, and North Khorasan 6,313.

The Omicron virus is circulating all over the country

Payam Tabarsi, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): It is not true to say that there are only 30 or 34 cases of confirmed Omicrons. The Omicron virus is circulating all over the country. (ISNA news agency, December 31, 2021)

Tavakoli: We are worried about the spread of the Omicron variant

Nader Tavakoli, deputy head of the NCCT in Tehran: We are worried about the spread of the Omicron variant. We do not have the actual number of patients infected with Omicrons in Tehran. (ISNA, December 31, 2021)

The number of patients infected with Coronavirus is increasing

Delijan Health network: The number of patients infected with Coronavirus in this city is increasing compared to last week. (IRNA news agency, December 31, 2021)

Omicron will soon dominate

“Omicron will soon dominate. If we move as slowly and as impractically as before, the next outbreak will arrive in two weeks. (Resalat daily, December 31, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

