Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 497,800

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 497,800 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 15.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has passed 497,800. The number of fatalities in Tehran has reached 116,285, Khorasan Razavi 40,090, Mazandaran 18,065, Kerman 13,432, Golestan 10,825, Kermanshah 9,319, Semnan 6,560, and North Khorasan 6,378.

Following the spread of Omicron and exposure of the regime’s cover-ups and lies, Ebrahim Raisi said: The news and information (about Omicron) should only be provided through the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT)’s spokesman, and no member of the NCCT or other experts in the field are allowed to offer their account on the issue because it will create tension in the society.

The regime’s Deputy Health Minister: The number of positive Omicron tests has increased, and this is alarming. All medical centers should be on alert. (ISNA news agency, January 15, 2022)

Alireza Zali, head of the NCCT in Tehran: In Semnan, Kerman, and Ilam provinces, Coronavirus hospitalization has been increasing. 26 to 27% of the samples sent were Omicron. (ISNA, January 15, 2022)

Mashhad Medical University: 134 COVID-19 patients were admitted yesterday, and currently, 100 are admitted to ICU. (IRNA news agency, January 15, 2022)

Ahvaz Medical University: The number of COVID-19 patients is rising. In the past 24 hours, 832 COVID-19 patients have been referred to health centers. (ISNA, January 15, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube