Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Exceed 490,800

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 490,800 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 21.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 490,800. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 114,890, Isfahan 33,815, West Azerbaijan 18,488, Fars 18,470, Gilan 17,045, Golestan 10,695, Kermanshah 9,159, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,575, Semnan 6,480, North Khorasan 6,268, Bushehr 5,469, South Khorasan 4,316, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,790.

The health conditions in many provinces are much worse than in Isfahan

According to the Medical University of Isfahan announcement today, “Since the beginning of COVIS-19 pandemic, 17,217 COVID-19 patients have died in medical centers under the auspices of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences except for Kashan, Aran-va-Bidgol.” If we apply this ratio to the whole country, the number of fatalities is about 315,000 people, two and a half times the official figure announced by the regime’s Health Ministry. This is while many of the COVID-19 victims are not registered in the hospitals under the auspices of the Province’s Medical University, and the health conditions in many provinces are much worse than in Isfahan.

Anyone infected with COVID-19 is considered to have contracted the Omicron variant

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Anyone infected with COVID-19 is considered to have contracted the Omicron variant. (Hamshahri daily, December 21, 2021)

After the Coronavirus status map of the country turns red, nothing can be done

Member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: Now is the time for prevention; after the Coronavirus status map of the country turns red, nothing can be done. (ISNA news agency, December 21, 2021)

Isfahan UNIVERSITY

Isfahan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, except for Kashan, and Aran-va-Bidgol 17,217 COVID-19 patients have died in Isfahan Province. (Mehr news agency, December 21, 2021)

Shiraz UNIVERSITY

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The emergence of the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron, has sounded the new outbreak. (State TV and Radio news agency, December 21, 2021)

Fars

In Fars, in the last 24 hours, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen by a three-digit number, reaching 124.

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

