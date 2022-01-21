Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 499,000

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 499,000 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 20.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Thursday, January 20, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities across Iran have surpassed 499,000. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,535, Khorasan Razavi 40,190, Isfahan 34,590, Khuzestan 30,115, Fars 18,895, West Azerbaijan 18,818, Alborz 14,538, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,760, Zanjan 4,805, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,789.

The regime’s Health Minister: Omicron patients are more than the announced figure. The COVID-19 outpatients have increased fourfold, and hospitalizations have increased. (ISNA news agency, January 20, 2022)

Massoud Younesian, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): The number of COVID-19 patients has increased significantly. Soon the number of new patients will rise to five figures daily. (ISNA, January 20, 2022)

Alireza Naji, Member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: In the next two weeks, Omicron will spread all over Iran and become the dominant COVID-19 variant. (ISNA, January 20, 2022)

Hamid Emadi, Member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: The number of Omicron patients is rapidly increasing and rapidly becoming the dominant variant. (ILNA news agency, January 20, 2022)

Hormozgan Medical University: There are 1,125 COVID-19 patients in Hormozgan Province, 1,051 of whom are in-home quarantine. (IRNA, January 20, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

