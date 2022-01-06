Iran: COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 495,300

We are worried about the explosion of Omicron in Fars.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 495,300 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 5.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 495,300. In Tehran the death toll has reached 115,780, Khorasan Razavi 39,945, Isfahan 34,310, West Azerbaijan 18,683, Lorestan 16,390, Kerman 13,352, Kermanshah 9,264, Hamedan 9,183, Semnan 6,525, North Khorasan 6,328, Ilam 4,728, and South Khorasan 4,371

Abadan Medical University: The COVID-19 patient hospitalizations have doubled in the past two days in the southwestern region of Khuzestan. (ISNA news agency, January 5, 2022)

Regime’s Health Ministry: Identification of Omicron’s emergence

Shiraz Medical University: We are worried about the explosion of Omicron in Fars. (ISNA, January 5, 2022)

Ardestan Health Network: Omicron’s spread in Ardestan was confirmed. Due to the high infection rate, many more people must be infected. (ISNA, January 5, 2022)

Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): With the emergence of Omicron in the country, there is a ​risk of increasing virus infection exponentially.

Golestan Medical University: Today, 229 COVID-19 patients were admitted, 50 in ‌‌ICU, and 14 breath with ventilators. (State Radio and TV news agency, January 5, 2022)

The Coronavirus infection is peaking again, and Hormozgan Province has the highest number of Omicron infections.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

 

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi: From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

 

 

 

