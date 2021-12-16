Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 488,800

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 488,800 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 15.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 488,800. In Tehran death toll has passed 114,460, Isfahan 33,620, Khuzestan 29,615, Fars 18,310, Gilan 16,985, Alborz 14,318, Kerman 13,127, Central Province 8,908, Yazd 8,063, and Ardabil 6,175.

Tehran’s Governor

Tehran’s Governor: In one month, 2,000 students were diagnosed with COVID-19. (IRNA, December 15, 2021)

The Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Reopening of schools should be delayed, or the COVID-19 protocols should be fully observed. (IRNA news agency, December 15, 2021)

Gilan UNIVERSITY

Gilan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: We have had a significant shortage of nurses during the pandemic. 98% of the nursing community is dissatisfied with the payment system. (Mehr news agency, December 15, 2021)

Qazvin UNIVERSITY

Qazvin University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, the daily COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have risen by five-fold and 26.4%, respectively. (Tasnim news agency, December 15, 2021)

State Radio and TV news agency

Currently, in West Azerbaijan Province, 503 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 141 in ICU, and 35 are using ventilators. (State Radio and TV news agency, December 15, 2021)

Omicron has the ability to spread extremely fast

“Omicron has the ability to spread extremely fast. It is certain that the Omicron variant will enter the country. I doubt this variant will not enter any specific country,” said Ebrahim Ghaderi, head of the Health Ministry’s Department of Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday, according to the Mehr news agency, an outlet linked to the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube