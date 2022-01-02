Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 494,200

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 493,300 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of December 29.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, January 1, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities across Iran have passed 494,200. In Tehran death toll has reached 115,540, Khorasan Razavi 39,885, Isfahan 34,195, Fars 18,675, Gilan 17,150, East Azerbaijan 17,083, Hamedan 9,163, Yazd 8,168, Ardabil 6,275, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,825.

Payam Tabarsi, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): One should not be deceived by the published COVID-19 statistics. Undoubtedly, the actual number of those infected with COVID-19 is not as officially announced, and the figures are not accurate. (Tasnim news agency, January 1, 2022)

The NCCT’s Scientific Committee: Cases of Omicron infections are rising in Iran. Omicron’s blast threatens the country. (Tasnim, January 1, 2022)

Deputy Governor of the Central Province: This week COVID-19 infection rose sharply in Ashtian, Tafresh, Delijan, Saveh, Zarandieh, and Shazand. The alarm for the COVID-19 outbreak has sounded! (ISNA news agency, January 1, 2022)

Ardabil Medical University: COVID-19 outbreak continues in Ardabil and in the next few days we will see an increase in deaths. (Mehr news agency, January 1, 2022)

Ahvaz Medical University: The COVID-19 situation in Khuzestan is fragile, and Omicron has spread in Khuzestan as well. (ISNA, January 1, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): COVID19 fatalities in #Iran has surpassed 494,200, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on most conservative estimates. My condolences to Iranians, especially the victims’ families. I pray for the recovery of those infected.

