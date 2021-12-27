Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpassed 492,400

By
Staff Writer
-
Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpassed 492,400
Member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): There is an Omicron strain in Iran, and its sequence will be recognized soon.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 492,400 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of December 26.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday, December 26, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has passed 492,400. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 115,200, Khorasan Razavi 39,780, Isfahan 33,970, East Azerbaijan 17,008, Kerman 13,247, Kurdistan 8,112, Ardabil 6,230, Zanjan 4,710, South Khorasan 4,336, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,810.

 

We will have a very high infection rate

Pasteur Institute: We will have a very high infection rate and enter the sixth COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 Patients and those hospitalized is doubled every 2 – 3 days and 4 – 5 days, respectively. (ILNA news agency, December 26, 2021)

 

The COVID-19 protocols in schools are not observed satisfactorily

Isfahan Health Network: The COVID-19 protocols in schools are not observed satisfactorily. In some places, many students in a class are infected with COVID-19. (ISNA news agency, December 26, 2021)

 

Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: All five suspected Omicron test results sent to Tehran were confirmed positive. More people are probably infected. (IRNA news agency, December 26, 2021)

 

Babol University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: The test result of the first person to be infected with Omicron in Babol was positive. (ISNA, December 26, 2021)

 

• In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, North Khorasan, Semnan, Kerman, and Zanjan have exceeded the national average. (ISNA, December 26, 2021)

 

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI)COVID19 fatalities in #Iran has surpassed 491,400, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on most conservative estimates. My condolences to Iranians, especially the victims’ families. I pray for the recovery of those infected.

