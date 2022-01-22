Iran: COVID-19 Takes the Lives of More Than 499,200

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 499,200 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 21.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Friday, January 21, 2022, that the Coronavirus fatalities in 547 cities have exceeded 499,200. The death toll in Tehran has reached 116,585, Isfahan 34,610, Mazandaran 18,105, Gilan 17,290, Lorestan 16,495, Golestan 10,845, Kurdistan 8,247, Ardabil 6,365, and North Khorasan 6,408.

Alireza Naji, member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): We should not wait for the crisis to emerge. The sixth COVID-19 outbreak will start by the end of February, and the death toll will increase. (State-run media, Aftab News, January 21, 2022)

Minoo Mohraz, member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: We have entered a new COVID-19 outbreak, which will reach its peak in the next three to four weeks. There is also the possibility of death with this variant. (State-run media, Andishe, January 21, 2022)

Qom Medical University: The color of the Coronavirus status in some areas of Qom has changed to yellow and orange. The same situation also applies to the villages and districts.

Isfahan Medical University: 343 new COVID-19 patients have been registered in the past 24 hours. (Mehr news agency, January 21, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

