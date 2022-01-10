The Number of Coronavirus Victims Across the Country Is More Than 496,300

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,300 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 9.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on January 9, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities are more than 496,300. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 115,980, Khorasan Razavi 40,000, Mazandaran 18,015, Gilan 17,210, Kerman 13,377, Hamedan 9,203, Hormozgan 8,215, and Kurdistan 8,187.

Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): If the schools are reopened, and the Omicron-affected students need ICU, it would create a crisis. (ISNA news agency, January 9, 2022)

Member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: The danger of “Omicron” is beyond our grasp. We may experience a peak in the next two to three weeks.

Isfahan Medical University: In late January and early February, Omicron will be the predominant strain of COVID-19 disease in Isfahan.

Contrary to the claim of the regime’s Health Minister that he used the domestic COVID-19 vaccine, his vaccine card shows that he has been vaccine by the Russian Sputnik.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

