The Number of Coronavirus Victims Across the Country Is More Than 496,300

By
Staff Writer
-
The Number of Coronavirus Victims Across the Country Is More Than 496,300
The Number of Coronavirus Victims Across the Country Is More Than 496,300
The regime’s Health Ministry: Omicron circulation has started, we may have a significant rise in infection in the next few weeks, particularly in Hormozgan, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, and Mazandaran provinces.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 496,300 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 9.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on January 9, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities are more than 496,300. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 115,980, Khorasan Razavi 40,000, Mazandaran 18,015, Gilan 17,210, Kerman 13,377, Hamedan 9,203, Hormozgan 8,215, and Kurdistan 8,187.

COVID-19
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on January 9, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities are more than 496,300.
  • Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): If the schools are reopened, and the Omicron-affected students need ICU, it would create a crisis. (ISNA news agency, January 9, 2022)
Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 495,500
The Pishva’s Governor: Adding to their suffering, the lack of hospital beds hurt people during the Coronavirus pandemic.
  • Member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: The danger of “Omicron” is beyond our grasp. We may experience a peak in the next two to three weeks.
Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 494,700
The statistics of the Omicron iceberg. Though today it is too late to lock down, if no serious action is taken, it will not be possible to get out of the Coronavirus swamp easily.
  • Isfahan Medical University: In late January and early February, Omicron will be the predominant strain of COVID-19 disease in Isfahan.
Omicron will soon dominate
The Omicron virus is circulating all over the country.
  • Contrary to the claim of the regime’s Health Minister that he used the domestic COVID-19 vaccine, his vaccine card shows that he has been vaccine by the Russian Sputnik.

 

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

Coronavirus
From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall.

 

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR