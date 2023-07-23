Injustice Prevails: Preventing the Execution of Mohammad Javad Vafa’i Thani a Boxing champion

His alleged crime of “corruption on Earth” has been widely regarded as a baseless charge, furthering concerns about human rights violations in the country.

Mr. Vafa’i appears to have played a significant role in his arrest and subsequent treatment. He has been subjected to torture since his detention in March 2020, raising alarm bells about the lack of fair trials and due process in Iran’s judicial system.

The Iranian Resistance has called upon influential bodies, including the United Nations, the European Union, and member states, as well as human rights organizations, to take immediate and decisive action.

The execution of a political prisoner without a fair trial is an egregious violation of fundamental human rights. It is incumbent upon the global community to raise its voice against such acts and urge the Iranian authorities to uphold the principles of justice and fairness. Every individual, regardless of their political beliefs, deserves a fair and impartial trial.

We call on all concerned parties to exert pressure on the Iranian government to halt Mr. Vafa’i Thani’s execution. If necessary, diplomatic efforts, public awareness campaigns, and sanctions should be utilized to uphold the sanctity of human life and prevent further injustices.

In this critical moment, the world cannot remain silent. Urgent action must be taken to stand against this appalling violation of human rights and save the life of Mohammad Javad Vafa’i Thani. Let us unite to protect the principles of justice and compassion, ensuring that no individual is unjustly sentenced to death for their political beliefs.