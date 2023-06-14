Iran and Russia allegedly plan to oust US Military from Syria

Amidst the country’s lingering 12-year civil war, around 900 US military personnel continue to support Kurdish forces in eastern Syria. The situation remains strained as Iran and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad grapple to regain complete territorial control, while moderate rebel groups help thwart a potential resurgence of extremist groups like ISIS.

This disclosure follows a recent attack by an Iranian-made drone that killed one American contractor and injured three others.

The Post further revealed increased support from Iran’s regime in terms of military equipment supplied to the militants. The Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reportedly conducted tests on explosively formed penetrators (EFPs) in January. Notably, these devices caused hundreds of casualties during the US occupation of Iraq. One test near Damascus demonstrated an EFP’s ability to penetrate a tank’s armor.

This indicates Tehran’s comprehensive approach, providing arms, training, and potentially enhancing domestic military production. Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, confirmed the multi-faceted cooperation on May 31, referring to all “friendly” countries in the region.

On the same day, Iranian and Iraqi Interior Ministers discussed increasing security cooperation in the Kurdish border region, ostensibly to combat “terrorism”. Iran frequently applies this label to entities challenging its theocratic system. Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, claimed Iran to be the world’s “biggest victim of terrorism”.

These remarks seem intended to morally validate the Iranian-Russian initiative to displace the US from the region. On June 1, Major General Abolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian army’s commander-in-chief, asserted that the army is ready to confront any threats, adding to Iran’s stockpile of military drones and ballistic missiles. This followed claims of an impending unveiling of a hypersonic ballistic missile by Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

Despite Iran’s habitual exaggeration of its military feats, some recent claims about missiles and drones seem credible. This indicates the effectiveness of Iran’s alliances with anti-Western entities and its use of illicit transactions to fund military buildups and terrorism.

On May 31, a press conference held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) exposed a possible oil smuggling network helping Iran evade Western sanctions. The conference emphasized the need for more targeted and layered sanctions to prevent Iran from expanding its influence and undermining Western interests in Syria, the Middle East, and globally.

