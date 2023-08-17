Iran: Heightened security measures target students ahead of uprising anniversary

A concerning development from the weekend reveals a sudden wave of expulsions aimed primarily at female students.

On August 12, 2023, the National Student Guild Councils brought to light the abrupt eviction of at least 200 female students from their dormitory accommodations at Bu-Ali Sina University in Hamedan, western Iran. The students became aware of this unsettling development when they attempted to make online dormitory reservations.

The Guilds pointed out that the root cause of this significant action was a report produced by the university’s security department. To have their dormitory privileges reinstated, affected students have been mandated to pen commitment letters.

What stands out is the modus operandi of the security department. They’ve drawn up lists of students’ names grounded solely in nebulous and baseless allegations. Such measures blatantly flout the university’s established rules, which dictate that no student should have their rights or facilities curtailed without the due process of an official summons, a formal case, and a final disciplinary decision.

The violation doesn’t stop there. News from the capital indicates heightened surveillance on students of Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran. According to the Guilds, at least a dozen students from this institution received summonses to the Ministry of Intelligence. These summonses, made via anonymous calls, have been particularly cloak-and-dagger, seldom revealing the identity of the calling intelligence agency or the rationale behind the summons.

This wave of heightened scrutiny appears to be a concerted effort by the Mullah regime to thwart potential student protests tied to the tragic death anniversary of Mahsa Amini. The regime’s objective, it seems, is clear: to create a climate of trepidation and suppress any student-led demonstrations before they even ignite. This pre-emptive suppression strategy demonstrates the regime’s ongoing concerns about the potential power and influence of student movements.

