Iran: Majid Saheb-Jam Testifies Against Hamid Noury Over the 1988 Massacre

The 36th session of the trial of Hamid Noury, an Iranian prison official, for torturing inmates and playing a role in the extrajudicial murders of 1988 was held in the western Albanian province of Durres on Thursday, November 11. Noury was apprehended by Swedish authorities on November 9, 2019.

Hamid Noury has denied his role in human rights crimes during the preceding two years, including the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, most of them were members and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

“Today is the second session of Hamid Noury’s Durres Court trial. The transfer of the court to Albania is an uncommon move made by Swedish justices. “This is due to the importance of MEK members’ testimonies,” MEK Spokesperson

stated in a field interview with opposition TV Simay-e Azadi on October 26. Mr. Mohammad Zand testified in court during the previous session, revealing shocking details about Hamid Noury’s role in torturing and hanging political prisoners. Mr. Zand’s 21-year-old brother Reza was also killed in the illegal murders.

On May 3, more than 150 senior UN officials and human rights experts, including Mary Robinson, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on the UN to establish a “commission of inquiry into Iran’s 1988 extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners.”

Majid Saheb-Jam, a former political prisoner who spent 17 years in various jails supporting the MEK, testified at the 36th session of Hamid Noury’s trial. Mr. Saheb-Jam said, “In 1982, I was arrested on charges of sympathizing with the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization, and I was tried in a three-minute trial presided over by Hossein Ali Nayeri, and I was sentenced to 12 years in the same year.”

“The Friday Prayers speeches were transmitted in the prison on July 29, 1988. High-ranking clerics spoke about the regime’s views on various problems during Friday prayers. The message of the Friday Prayer on that Friday was that convicts should not be tolerated in jails. “Our fate was sealed by that sermon,” Saheb-Jam stated.

“On July 30, all televisions in the prison were removed. Newspaper delivery was halted, and all meetings were canceled. The inmates attempted to speak with other wards and obtain information about what was going on during the next few days. They discovered that a delegation had arrived in the prison, among other things. Hossein Ali Nayyeri, the Sharia judge of Evin prison and the head of the Revolutionary Courts, was one of its members, he stated.”We knew Nayyeri wasn’t coming to disrupt meetings or breaks. Saheb-Jam explained that he had come to make a major decision.

Nayyeri was one of four regime officials who made up the “Death Commission,” which was in charge of determining which convicts would live and which would die. Ebrahim Raisi, the current president of the regime, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, the former justice minister, were among the other members of the commission. Political detainees were summoned one by one by the Death Commission, who decided their destiny in trials that lasted only a few minutes. Those who refused to denounce their support for the MEK were sent to the gallows right away.

Several witnesses to the 1988 massacre and families of the victims gathered in front of the Durres court and spoke to the press about the Iranian regime’s crimes against MEK members and dissidents while the trial was underway.

“At the same time, MEK members in Ashraf 3 gathered in commemoration of the massacre victims from 1988. Many political prisoners talked about and related experiences of crimes perpetrated in Iran’s institutions during this ceremony. Hundreds of former political prisoners are currently housed at Ashraf 3, and many of them were willing to testify before the Stockholm court. Only a few petitioners were allowed as plaintiffs in the case due to time constraints, according to the MEK website.

