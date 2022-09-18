Iran: Regime’s nuclear deadlock intensifies

The possible military dimension (PMD) of the Iranian regime’s already highly contentious nuclear weapons program remains unresolved and a source of ongoing concern for Tehran’s mullahs.

In his latest quarterly report to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Raphael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasizes that the Agency cannot guarantee the peaceful nature of the Iranian regime’s nuclear program due to the mullahs’ actions, which have resulted in “detrimental implications.” This has become a significant impediment to any agreement between world powers and Tehran.

The Wall Street Journal reported after viewing the IAEA report that “Iran’s cache of highly enriched uranium of 60% purity increased by about 30% in the quarter to August 21, reaching 55.6 kilograms,” adding that the regime’s “Highly enriched uranium can easily be converted into weapons-grade fuel, with Iran’s stockpile of that material well above the minimum amount needed to fuel one nuclear weapon.”

This report was issued in delicate circumstances, given that the regime’s nuclear negotiators are once again requesting that the IAEA close Iran’s PMD dossier. “The resolution of the safeguards case is a prerequisite for agreement,” Iranian regime President Ebrahim Raisi stated on September 1. This is what caused Europe’s latest proposal to fail completely.

Since the 2002 revelations by the Iranian opposition national Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) about the regime’s secret sites in Natanz and Arak, the PMD issue has been discussed. This revelation surprised the world, and then-US President George Bush stated that the Iranian regime’s nuclear program was revealed when the Iranian opposition reported it to the world.

The Iranian regime was finally forced to allow an IAEA team to visit the revealed sites after months of delaying tactics. However, in the months leading up to this inspection, they were extremely busy attempting to eliminate any trace of enriched uranium, even resorting to razing the ground at several locations. Mr. Heinonen, who led the initial IAEA team into Iran, claims that regime officials forgot to clean the ventilating systems, where IAEA inspectors later discovered traces of enriched uranium.

Since then, the Iranian opposition NCRI has organized over 100 series of revelations to shed more light on the mullahs’ nuclear weapons drive. In November 2011, the IAEA officially accused the regime of developing nuclear weapons-related activities and tied the closure of the mullahs’ PMD dossier to answers to 12 questions. This issue has yet to be resolved by the mullahs.

In 2015, the West resorted to appeasing the mullahs and adhering to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), passing an IAEA Board of Governors resolution suspending the regime’s PMD dossier. By allowing the regime to leave the IAEA’s questions unresolved, the regime’s nuclear dossier was politically finalized.

However, following the failure of the JCPOA, and particularly a series of new revelations regarding numerous other secret regime sites where the IAEA discovered traces of highly enriched uranium in violation of Tehran’s obligations, the mullahs’ PMD dossier was reopened.

Following 20 years of revelations by the Iranian opposition NCRI, the mullahs have been forced to choose between bad and worse: Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is demanding that his regime proceeds with their nuclear weapons initiatives. Meanwhile, pro-appeasement circles are feeling less able to maintain their rapprochement in order to provide significant concessions to the mullahs’ regime.

