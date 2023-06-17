Iran: UK government reaffirms commitment to monitor IRGC’s global impact

The minister made the remarks during a House of Commons session, emphasizing that the UK persistently evaluates the effects of the IRGC’s destabilizing actions on British interests and citizens.

The UK has been active in working alongside allies to intercept Iranian weapons in the Gulf and oppose arms proliferation in Russia. The government has also imposed extensive sanctions on the IRGC.

The session saw Member of Parliament Bob Blackman express anxiety about the Iranian regime’s declarations of possessing hypersonic missiles. These missiles are capable of reaching targets in neighboring countries within a minuscule timeframe.

Mr. Blackman also brought attention to the impending expiration of restrictions set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in October. Moreover, he alluded to potential involvement of British universities in research leading to drone attacks on Ukrainian positions from Russia.

In response, Cleverly confirmed that investigations were underway to confirm these allegations. He reassured MPs that the UK remains unyielding in its commitment to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear weapons state, particularly as the sunset clauses in the JCPOA approach.

Mr. Cleverly highlighted the UK’s ongoing engagement with Iran’s regional behaviour and reiterated that the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office works closely with the Home Office to coordinate international actions and defence concerning threats to British nationals and individuals residing in the UK.

Reiterating the government’s stance, the UK Foreign Secretary asserted that the UK government remains committed to closely monitoring the IRGC’s activities and working with international partners to address their destabilizing impact. He also stressed the priority of ensuring the safety of British citizens, both at home and abroad.

