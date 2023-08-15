Iranian youth stand resolute in face of regime’s oppression

Amidst their pursuit, hundreds perished, thousands endured arrest, and countless others suffered in prisons where unimaginable torment prevails. During these protests, security forces claimed the lives of seventy minors and over 100 women.

While developed countries celebrate this day, focusing on a prosperous future for their youth, Iran poses a somber question: Can its youth envision a hopeful future under the oppressive mullahs’ regime? Many would argue against such optimism, citing the rampant addiction, high school dropout rates, forced early marriages, academic stagnation, intellectual exile, and escalating imprisonments.

From late 2022 to April 2023, the regime unveiled a disturbing facet of their oppression—systematic assaults on schools using toxic gases. Young girls became prime targets.

However, the regime’s failure to address this menace hints at its complicity, potentially using these tactics to distract from potential uprisings. These young Iranians, especially women, showcased their indomitable spirit in the 2022-2023 uprising.

Their participation, however, came at a steep price, with many arrested and imprisoned. Female students also made their presence felt, daringly defying the regime, culminating in harrowing incidents like the attack on Tamaddon High School in Bukan and the tragic demise of 15-year-old Asra Panahi.

The mullahs’ apprehensions are evident. As suppression intensifies, so does the youth’s resolve.

A testament to their resilience is the formation of the Resistance Units a group of tenacious young Iranians, especially women, who continue to oppose the regime valiantly.Their influence has been evident in nationwide protests over the years, so much so that even the state-controlled media acknowledges their leadership.

Their central message to the international community is a plea for support against the dictatorship, and recognition of their right to resist the IRGC.

As the anniversary of the 2022-2023 uprising looms on September 16, Iranian youths gear up for another wave of protests, with a clear message: “We will reclaim Iran in 2023.” Their spirit remains unbroken, their determination unyielding, as they march towards a brighter future for their homeland.

