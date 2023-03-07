Iranians protest as schools targeted by poisonous gas attacks

Iranian citizens are outraged as schools in multiple cities have been targeted by poisonous gas attacks. All-girls schools have been the primary targets, with many students falling ill because of the attacks. Protests have erupted throughout the country, with parents and locals gathering outside Education Departments in various cities to demand answers and protection for their children.

According to local activists, a number of schoolgirls at the Esmat School in Malard, west of Tehran, have fallen ill after being targeted by poisonous gas. In Ardabil, northwest Iran, at least seven all-girls schools were targeted in similar attacks, leaving more than 400 schoolgirls ill. Reports indicate that regime operatives are responsible for the attacks.

March 4 – Kavar, Fars Province, south-central #Iran

A number of students in an all-girls school have fallen ill following a poisonous gas attack targeting the facility.#IranianSchoolgirls pic.twitter.com/VkClaOVOUI — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 4, 2023

The Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) states that the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested more than 30,000 in connection with the ongoing protests. The PMOI/MEK has published the names of 664 protesters who were killed by regime forces.

Protests have spread throughout the country, with citizens holding Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their suffering. Many also condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, as well as other security forces for their role in suppressing peaceful demonstrators.

Tensions have been high outside Education Departments in Tehran and other cities, with clashes reported in some areas. However, despite the risk, citizens continue to gather and demand justice for the attacks on their children.

Tehran, #Iran

Boys from two schools in the capital's Tehransar district refused to attend their classes in support of girls who were targeted in recent gas attacks in the same district.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/x0HJPuwoDJ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 4, 2023

In response to the protests, regime authorities have reportedly arrested many parents and locals. However, the protesters remain undeterred, with chants calling for secure schools and an end to the regime’s oppressive policies.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the Balochis’ protests today and called on other cities across Iran to join their ranks against the mullahs’ regime.

“The rally today in Zahedan with roaring chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’ and ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the [mullahs’ supreme] leader!’ rejected both the current and former dictatorships and displayed Iranian people’s determination to achieve freedom. The people of Iran should rise in other cities in step with our Baluch compatriots and give the criminal Khamenei an unforgettable lesson,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.

March 4 – Tehran, #Iran

Parents & locals rallying outside the city's District 5 Education Dept. and protesting recent poisonous gas attacks targeting schools were attacked by regime authorities.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/N2LH9ihXgJ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 4, 2023

The repeated attacks on schools and students have raised concerns about the safety of Iranian children. The international community has called for an end to the violence and for the regime to be held accountable for its actions.

