Iran’s economic despair fuels nationwide protests and increases state repressions

Tehran, the bustling capital, housing over nine million residents, is also experiencing severe water shortages, further exacerbating the plight. This dire situation is a result of economic mismanagement by the ruling mullahs, whose lackluster policies have left the country in a state of disarray, while they continue to exploit the system.

Protests have spread to 282 cities, leading to a grim tally of over 750 fatalities and more than 30,000 arrests by the regime’s forces, according to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). This opposition group has published the names of 675 deceased protesters, revealing the extent of the government’s brutal crackdown.

On Thursday, coal miners in Hojadk, Kerman Province, rallied against their dismal working conditions and unresolved issues about paychecks and pensions. The regime officials have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan & Baluchestan, authorities have reportedly dispatched anti-riot units from neighboring provinces, a measure taken ahead of regular Friday protests. At least 50 military vehicles and seven buses were seen en route from Kerman to Zahedan, as per local activists.

Furthermore, retirees of the regime’s Social Security Organization, in cities such as Ahvaz, Kermanshah, and Ardabil, held rallies on Wednesday, protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, and officials’ refusal to meet their demands. They called for the release of detained workers and teachers. The government’s failure to increase pensions to match the surging inflation has exacerbated the suffering of retirees, who largely depend on these funds.

Additional reports indicate at least 50 military vehicles and seven busses transferring different units were seen on a road from Kerman in south-central #Iran to Zahedan, according to local activists. pic.twitter.com/j41jbpVyGf — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 15, 2023

Promises made by the government to increase pensions and settle unpaid pensions remain unfulfilled, leading to further unrest. This was demonstrated by the railway workers in Bam, Kerman Province, who resumed their strike on Wednesday over delayed paychecks.

In a separate issue, Iran’s aggressive use of capital punishment continues unabated. Milad Ghobadi was executed on Wednesday in Yasuj Central Prison, and Hadi Al-Naser was executed on Monday in Sheyban Prison of Ahvaz.

This comes after the execution of six inmates on Sunday and two on Saturday. The mullahs’ regime has reportedly executed at least 59 inmates in the three weeks from May 22 to June 11, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization. State media has remained silent about these executions.

June 14 – Ahvaz, southwest #Iran

Retirees and pensioners of the regime's Social Security Organization outside the governor's office of Khuzestan Province are protesting and voicing their economic woes.#IranProtests2023pic.twitter.com/UXkiFd32ga — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 14, 2023

In sum, as Iran’s economic crisis worsens, the regime’s heavy-handed response to escalating protests and continued use of capital punishment underscore the growing tension within the country.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu