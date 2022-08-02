Iran’s regime can no longer deny the MEK’s growing domestic and international support

The Iranian regime had previously attempted to portray the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as completely non-existent, consistently claiming in its official propaganda that it had destroyed 90% of the group and that what was left was wilting in exile. This story served the purpose of portraying the regime as unchallenged and devoid of significant opposition.

Four notable individuals were invited by the Iranian opposition to Ashraf-3, the MEK’s base in Albania’s Manez region, over the course of the previous five weeks. These dignitaries expressed their solidarity with the people’s 43-year-old struggle and support for their resistance to oppression.

“The things you have suffered in the name of freedom remind us of what our country was founded on to defend and secure so many years ago,” he said in reference to Iran’s resistance. And being with you is special; it’s special to be here. Additionally, I would like to acknowledge President-elect Maryam Rajavi. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is laying the foundation for a free, independent, and democratic republic in Iran under her leadership.

He emphasized the shortcomings of US policy toward the Iranian regime, saying: “Now, to correct the Iran policy, regardless of who is in the White House, it is a necessity for the U.S. administration to reach out to the Iranian Resistance and take advantage of its tremendous capabilities. One of these areas to concentrate on is Ashraf 3.

On June 6, 2022, Ms. Kira Rudik, a Ukrainian MP and the head of the political party Golos, paid a visit to Ashraf. She is one of the well-known women who is echoing the voice and struggle of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the invasion of their country.

” We are fighting for freedom, independence, and a democratic nation, just like the Mojahedin Organization,” she said.

On June 23, 2022, Mike Pence, a former US vice president, visited Ashraf-3. He made the following statement about the Iranian people’s resistance: “Today, the Iranian resistance movement is at its strongest. I’ve been motivated to learn more today. The Iranian people’s main source of hope is the resistance movement. Throughout the uprisings and ongoing protests, they serve as a catalyst for change from within.

And it’s obvious that they are getting stronger every day while the regime is getting weaker. Your Resistance Units’ dedication to Iran’s citizens’ freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights.

His speech included the following quote: “What I have done has been tiny in comparison to the efforts you have made, by the courage you have displayed, by your steadfast defense of freedom, by your desire to establish a true democracy in Iran.”

The consensus among all speakers was that the Iranian opposition has a legitimate right to oppose the dictatorship. The regime has been forced to come up with a plan to establish a passive defense organization on June 26, 2022, as a result of the severe blows that Resistance Units have dealt to it.

However, the regime is facing an organized opposition that is growing in popularity and capable of organizing an overthrow effort. This explains the irrational response of the ruling theocracy.

