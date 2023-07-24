John Bercow denounces Iranian regime’s deceptive tactics

Dissecting the regime’s “dishonest lexicon,” Bercow poignantly exposed the erroneous notion that there is a “united opposition” against the Iranian leadership.

“They’ve stopped saying there’s no meaningful alternative. They say there’s no united opposition alternative… If what the butchers, the tyrants, and the demagogues from Iran’s government are saying is that there isn’t unanimity, well, of course, there is not unanimity…,” Bercow expressed, highlighting the regime’s distortion of language to mask its control.

However, beneath the guise of a “united opposition,” lurk the dangerous seeds of division. The banner of unity blurs the lines between true advocates of freedom and those wishing to perpetuate the existing dictatorship or re-establish the previous one. This misrepresentation disables genuine freedom fighters and anti-dictatorial forces from actively participating in the struggle against oppression.

This struggle demands unwavering commitment, requiring participants to reject any form of tyranny, whether religious fascism or a political dictatorship.

Recent experiences demonstrate that efforts to rally opposition forces under the unity banner without addressing the critical issues of freedom and sovereignty are futile. These attempts, despite being heavily publicized by state-backed media outlets, will ultimately flounder. Self-serving interests will inevitably be expunged from the fight for freedom, while those sacrificing everything for their people will find common ground and conquer tyranny.

This principle not only shapes the future and lays the foundation for a democratic Iran, but it also underscores the immediate urgency of toppling the current religious tyranny. Only then will the seeds of freedom truly be sown in the rich soil of Iran’s political landscape.

