John Bercow denounces Iranian regime’s deceptive tactics

By
Staff Writer
-
In a striking move, John Bercow, former speaker of the UK Parliament, recently confronted the Iranian regime's misleading narrative during a meeting with Italian parliamentarians.
In a striking move, John Bercow, former speaker of the UK Parliament, recently confronted the Iranian regime's misleading narrative during a meeting with Italian parliamentarians.
In a striking move, John Bercow, former speaker of the UK Parliament, recently confronted the Iranian regime’s misleading narrative during a meeting with Italian parliamentarians.

 

Dissecting the regime’s “dishonest lexicon,” Bercow poignantly exposed the erroneous notion that there is a “united opposition” against the Iranian leadership.

“They’ve stopped saying there’s no meaningful alternative. They say there’s no united opposition alternative… If what the butchers, the tyrants, and the demagogues from Iran’s government are saying is that there isn’t unanimity, well, of course, there is not unanimity…,” Bercow expressed, highlighting the regime’s distortion of language to mask its control.

However, beneath the guise of a “united opposition,” lurk the dangerous seeds of division. The banner of unity blurs the lines between true advocates of freedom and those wishing to perpetuate the existing dictatorship or re-establish the previous one. This misrepresentation disables genuine freedom fighters and anti-dictatorial forces from actively participating in the struggle against oppression.

 

Bercow's words came as a resounding rebuttal to the deceptive "all together" slogan reintroduced by the Iranian regime, a slogan originally coined by Khomeini on the eve of the 1979 revolution. This slogan served to efface the historical rejection of the dictatorships of both the Shah and the current mullahs' regime.
Mrs Bercow: The crux of the matter is the vital need for a clear demarcation – “neither Shah nor the mullahs” – and the rejection of deceptive unity claims that breed division among freedom fighters. This demarcation is fundamental in the present struggle against the mullahs’ regime.

 

This struggle demands unwavering commitment, requiring participants to reject any form of tyranny, whether religious fascism or a political dictatorship.

Recent experiences demonstrate that efforts to rally opposition forces under the unity banner without addressing the critical issues of freedom and sovereignty are futile. These attempts, despite being heavily publicized by state-backed media outlets, will ultimately flounder. Self-serving interests will inevitably be expunged from the fight for freedom, while those sacrificing everything for their people will find common ground and conquer tyranny.

 

Unity among freedom-seeking forces is born from a common struggle to overthrow oppressive regimes, not from empty rhetoric.
Unity among freedom-seeking forces is born from a common struggle to overthrow oppressive regimes, not from empty rhetoric.

 

This principle not only shapes the future and lays the foundation for a democratic Iran, but it also underscores the immediate urgency of toppling the current religious tyranny. Only then will the seeds of freedom truly be sown in the rich soil of Iran’s political landscape.

 

 

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR