Maryam Rajavi advocates for a free Iran during European Parliament Visit, backed by prominent MEPs

Her visit and the call for a free Iran garnered significant support from the European Parliament, including Anna Fotyga, the Polish MEP, former Foreign Minister of Poland, and Secretary-General of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR).

“It is good to see you after such a long time here in the European Parliament,” Fotyga began, expressing her solidarity with Rajavi and the Iranian people’s resistance and uprising. She appreciated Rajavi’s resolve and consistency, and voiced her support for the vision of a free, democratic, secular Iran.

She acknowledged the struggles of those who protested over the years, the atrocities witnessed since 2022, and the decades of crimes perpetrated in Iran.

Fotyga praised the European Parliament’s decision to sanction the Revolutionary Guard, an amendment voted on by the vast majority, despite its legal intricacies. She also highlighted the increasing atrocities, exemplified by the Iranian delivery of drones to the Russian Federation, resulting in civilian casualties.

“Remember that on exactly October 18 of this year, these sanctions expire, and we have to exert pressure on our respective governments, on the institution, to argue for prolonged sanctions,” Fotyga urged. She warned of the risks as Iranian scientists dispersed globally, aiming to catch up with the newest technologies and provide a technological edge to the regime.

Moreover, Fotyga raised concern about economic engagement with Iran, emphasizing that approximately “80% of Iranian business is under the control of the Revolutionary Guard,” an organization responsible for numerous killings in Iran and beyond.

She concluded her remarks with an urgent call for international action, advocating for extended sanctions and a lasting change in Iran. “So, I urge the international community to prolong these sanctions,” she stated, affirming her support for Rajavi and the Iranian people.

“Long live free Iran,” Fotyga concluded, a sentiment echoed by all in attendance and reverberating across the walls of the European Parliament.

