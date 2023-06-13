Moldovan Parliament supports Iranian Uprising, endorses Ten-Point Plan for Democratic Iran

The signatories include a diverse mix of parliament’s deputies, three Commission Chairs, 10 Commission deputies, and 19 members from the Foreign, Defense and Security, Judicial, and Human Rights Commissions. This broad-based support signals a substantial commitment to international human rights advocacy.

The statement emphasizes the Iranian people’s desire, as expressed through their protest slogans, to reject all forms of dictatorship. This includes not only the overthrown Shah regime, but also the current religious tyranny.

A noteworthy element of this endorsement is the parliamentarians’ support for the 10-point plan put forth by Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). This program offers a comprehensive roadmap for a new Iran, proposing provisions for free elections, freedom of assembly and speech, abolition of the death penalty, gender equality, separation of religion and state, regional autonomy, and a non-nuclear Iran.

Embracing Hope: Maryam Rajavi's Vision for a New Iran

The statement offers a grim summary of the crisis in Iran. Over the past six months, approximately 750 protesters have been killed and 30,000 arrested. The parliamentarians condemn the Iranian regime’s actions, including interference in the Middle East region and Europe, as well as cyber-attacks in Albania.

The Moldovan parliamentarians highlighted the role of the international community, urging it to support the Iranian people’s quest for change. The statement concludes by reiterating the importance of the Iranian people’s courage and resilience in their uprising.

It cites not only the explosive state of Iranian society, marred by suppression, poverty, discrimination, and government corruption, but also the four decades of nationwide organized resistance, as crucial factors propelling the current situation.

While the international community watches closely, the Moldovan parliament’s stance highlights the vital role of global support in ensuring the success of the Iranian people’s fight for democracy and human rights.

