Nationwide uprising marks 268th day amidst increasing repression

Protesters have been specifically holding Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the mullahs’ regime accountable for the escalating socio-economic crisis in Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Basij units, and other security agencies have been suppressing peaceful demonstrations, intensifying the distress of Iranian citizens.

A heightened level of resistance was seen over the weekend in Urmia and Qazvin, where brave youths launched retaliatory attacks on regime sites. In Urmia, they targeted the building of the regime’s judiciary following a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi, causing at least one explosion. Similarly, in Qazvin, a base of the regime’s State Security Forces’ Special Anti-Riot Unit was attacked, reportedly in response to recent executions.

On Saturday, workers of the Hepco Sugarcane Company in central Iran gathered to protest new retirement rules that exacerbate their economic hardships. The same day, Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan & Baluchestan, saw large-scale demonstrations as the 36th week of anti-regime protests commenced. Chants of revolution, freedom, and the release of political prisoners echoed throughout the rallies.

Despite the regime’s crackdown on internet services in Zahedan, aimed at obstructing communication between activists and preventing global awareness of the protests, reports of the demonstrations filtered through. According to Netblocks, a UK-based internet observatory organization, connectivity disruptions in Zahedan on Friday coincided with the pattern of internet shutdowns during weekly anti-government protests.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show that internet connectivity has been disrupted in Zahedan, #Iran; the incident is in keeping with a pattern of internet shutdowns targeting weekly anti-government protests during Friday prayers 📉 pic.twitter.com/PWNMPxMkV8 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) June 9, 2023

The regime’s attempt to quell the uprising has been marked by an increase in executions, which has surged to around 150 since May. Just this week, eight inmates were executed in prisons across Iran, including two in Qazvin and Zahedan. Reports also indicate that at least three more inmates are being prepared for execution in Urmia Central Prison.

As protesters continue their struggle against the mullahs’ regime, they simultaneously call for unity among Iran’s diverse ethnic groups. This drive for solidarity, coupled with their unwavering resistance against oppression, embodies their conviction: “Although there are many dangers in freedom, we prefer it to slavery!”

