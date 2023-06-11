Over 40 mothers seeking justice for their slain children are apprehended by the IRGC Intelligence

Over 40 mothers seeking justice for their children slain during the Iran uprisings were arrested by the IRGC Intelligence forces after visiting Aychi Cemetery in Saqqez.

On June 9, 2023, the parents of some of the young people slain during the protests in Sanandaj, Dehgolan, and Divandareh participated in the birthday ceremony of Danial Pabandi, one of the martyrs of the Iran uprising, at Aychi Cemetery in Saqqez.

Subsequently, they visited the tombs of the martyrs in Bukan and renewed their vows. The justice-seeking families from Sanandaj, Dehgolan, and Divandareh, along with the victims’ parents in Saqqez, gathered at the tomb of Mahsa Amini at Aychi Shrine.

They held pictures of their fallen children in their hands and chanted slogans such as “Martyrs never die” to honor the victims and demand justice for them. They also protested against the government’s restricting access to Mahsa Amini’s tomb at Aychi Cemetery and the destruction of the gravestones of the slain.

An hour after visiting the Aychi Cemetery, the two mini-buses carrying the justice-seeking families were stopped at the entrance of Saqqez, and the families were arrested and transferred to an undisclosed location.

Some of the detained families of the victims in Kurdistan province include Sharifeh Mirzaei, Koohsar Menbari, Hana Menbari, Abdulrahman Nasri and his wife, Limou, and their daughter, Maedeh Nasri, Hassan Amini, the brother of Mohammad Amini, and his mother and other family members, Ahmad Rahimi, the father of Yahya Rahimi, and Sediq Bahmani, the father of Shahou Bahmani, and other family members.

Other detainees include Momen Zand Karimi and her family members, Aram Habibi’s sisters, and brothers, Hashem Sa’edi, the father of Sarina Saedi, Daryush Alizadeh’s sisters, Farshid Abdollahi, the father of Hooman Abdollahi, and his family members, including his four-year-old daughter, Hira Abdollahi, Rada Fatehi, the sister of Ramin Fatehi, Adnan Fatehi, Delnia Bahmani, the sister of Shahou Bahmani. They are all relatives of the protesters slain in the 2022 Iran protests and the sister of Ebrahim Lotfallahi, a student killed during his detention in 2006.

The IRGC Intelligence also detained the drivers of the two passenger mini-buses carrying the justice-seeking families from Sanandaj, Dehgolan, and Divandareh.Among the detained family members, there are four children named Hira Abdollahi (4 years old), Yuna Moradi (6 years old), Baran Menbari (12 years old), and Kia Moradi (16 years old)

Simultaneously, security forces have increased pressure on the families of the slain protesters. Some families of the victims have been summoned.

The attack on Ayachi Cemetery and the destruction of the tombstones of the slain protesters have been stepped up in various regions of Iran in recent weeks.

Some members of the families of slain protesters, including Foad Choubin, the uncle of Artin Rahmani, a young protester killed in Izeh, and Kamal Lotfi, the father of Reza Lotfi, a slain protester in Kamyaran, detained in March 2023, remain under arrest.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu